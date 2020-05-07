Madurai

Power shutdown

MADURAI

There will be power shutdown in the following areas between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on May 11 (Monday) as TANGEDCO plans to undertake maintenance work at its Kondayampatti and Ayyankottai substations: Ayyankottai, Vairavanatham, Nagari, C. Pudur, Mariammalkulam, Kondayampatti, Kilakarai, Kuttimeikipatti and Sembukudipatti.

May 7, 2020

