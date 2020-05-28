28 May 2020 21:44 IST

MADURAI

There will be power shutdown in the following areas between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m on May 30 as TANGEDCO plans to undertake maintenance work at its Anna bus stand substation: Sellur 50 feet road, Saraswathi theatre road, Jeeva main road, Valluvar street, Bharathiyar street, Bhagat Singh street, Poonthamalli main road, Kalyanasundaram street, Meenakshipuram, Sathyamurthy main road, Kulamangalam road and adjoining areas.

