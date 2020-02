Power shut down in Madurai on Thursday (Feb. 13)

MADURAI

There will not be power supply in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday due to maintenance work:

Anupanadi substation:Rajiv Nagar, Tamizhan Street, Teachers Colony, Aravind Hospital, Cinepriya Theatre, Aavin, Iravadanallur, Babu Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Raja Nagar, Velan Street, Krupananda Variar Nagar, Sundarajapuram, Kallampal, Chintamani, Ayyanarpuram, Panaiyur, Samanatham, Periyar Nagar, Thai Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Housing Board, Kannan Colony, Alagapuri and Rajaman Nagar.

The areas to be covered include Teppakulam South, Adaikalam Pillai Colony, New Ramnad Road, Teppakulam West, Pankajam Colony, Anupanadi Teppam Road, Anupanadi East, Western parts, Kamarajar Salai, Teppakulam to East side, Thangam Nagar, Vadivel Nagar, Minor Jail area, Alagar Nagar, Kuruvikaran Salai, ABT Lane, Meenakshi Nagar, New Meenakshi Nagar, CMR Road, Srinivasa Perumal Koil Street, Chinna Kanmoi, Balarengapuram, Shanmuganagar, Navarethinapuram, Fisher Road, Indra Nagar, Old Kuyavarpalayam Road, Lakshmipuram 1 to 6, Khanpalayam 1 and 2, Pacharasi Kara Thope, Myna Teppam 1 to 3, Krishnapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Street, West Anupanadi eastern side, Tamizhan Street, NMR Puram, AA Road, BB Road, DD Road, Meenakshi Avenue and Thirumagal Street.

Subramaniapuram/Mahalipatti substations: South Veli Street, South Masi Street, West Masi Street, South Marret Street, Netaji Sappani Koil Street, Kajimar Street, Kaja Street, South Krishnan Koil Street, Pandia Vellalar Street, Melavasal, Perumal Koil Street, TPK Road, West Vadampoki Street, Katrapalayam, West Veli Street, Nanmai Tharuvar Koil Street, West Perumal Maistry Street, South Avani Moola Street, Subramaniapuram, Rethinapuram, Sundararajapuram, M.K. Puram, Chinnakadai Street, Manjanakara Street, Periyar bus stand, Shopping Complex, RMS Road, Keeraithurai, Mahalipatti, Nalla Muthu Pillai Road, Chinthamani Road, St. Mary’s area, South Veli Street, Pillayarpalayam, South Marret Street, Chinnakadai Street, Manjanakara Street, Panthadi, Mahal, South Masi, Maravar Chavadi, Kamarajarpuram, Vaazhai Thope, East Veli Street and East Marret Street, a TANGEDCO press release said.