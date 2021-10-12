POWER project from USAID helps women transform their lives: Consul General

MADURAI

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) Producer Owned Women Enterprises (POWER) project enabled women’s economic empowerment and transformed their lives, said US Consul General Judith Ravin here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a function organised at Thanakankulam near here, the Consul General said it was wonderful to visit and meet with local women and listen to them on how the project had transformed their lives.

The POWER project was a great example of the strong commitment that the US government had made to advance women’s economic empowerment, especially, those from the marginalised communities here and wished many more women-owned and operated businesses in Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that such projects from the US would help build good relationship between the USA and India. Appreciating the opportunity given to the womenfolk from the rural background, he said the Dravidian movement in the State had played a big role in women empowerment.

The State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, focused on self-respect, equality and empowerment of women. This, he said, would take forward the entire community. He also recalled his contributions as an MLA in building additional infrastructure for girl children studying in government and corporation schools in Madurai.

Initiated in September 2019, the USAID’s POWER project empowered women from rural communities to become micro-entrepreneurs by helping them shift work closer to their homes and offering them a steady source of income.

Neelam Chibber, Co-Founder, Industree Crafts Foundation, added, “We are very proud of the work being undertaken here. The POWER project has helped establish 12 women-owned enterprises, directly impacting 2,400 women and their families, and is aiming to reach a goal of 3,600 by 2022.