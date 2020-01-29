Power play in setting up DPCs: ryots

Heated arguments ensued at the farmers’ grievance meeting on Wednesday as agriculturists from across the district sought answers regarding the setting up of paddy procurement centres.

Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association president N. Palanisamy, who raised the issue, said there was extensive political influence in the selection of areas for setting up the procurement centres. Those in positions of power were disallowing the centres in areas where the yield was high and, instead, placing them where it was convenient to them. “The crops of farmers, who are unable to travel long distances, is getting destroyed,” he said.

Manigandan, another farmer from Natarpatti near Chellampatti, added that tonnes of paddy on farms were sitting idle post-harvest, leading to lesser price.

The remarks were followed by discussions and debates among farmers, who disagreed on whether or not it was right to make insinuations against politicians.

When the debates became confrontational in nature, Collector T. G. Vinay, who presided over the meeting, intervened and stated that 63 new procurement centres had been approved in the district. Their location would be reviewed and approved.

During a discussion on the need to strengthen the 58 canal scheme through Usilampatti, a farmer from the region alleged that the canal had cracks and holes at 27 places. Although PWD was well aware of the need to fix the canal, it had not initiated any steps to plug them.

A PWD official said that upon recommendation of Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar, they had completed a study on the needs of the canal and the bund would be strengthened.

Calling for the desilting of Vaigai dam, the farmers said it was essential to ensure that those who received water frsupply om the Periyar Main Canal and the Vaigai got their fair share.

The Collector said such an operation was large and would involve the coordination of various districts after getting the nod from the State government. A feasibility study was in place.

Farmers were also briefed about the various government schemes available to them.