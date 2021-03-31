Power generation in 2 units of TTPS stopped

31 March 2021 19:43 IST

Advertising

Advertising

Power generation in the third and the fourth units of Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) was stopped on Wednesday following sharp increase in wind power generation.

Sources in the TTPS said the decision to stop the third and the fourth units was taken on Wednesday after wind power generation increased sharply. Consequently, generation of 420 MW electricity has been hit in the coal-based TTPS, having 5 x 210 MW units.

“Since power generation in these two units has been stopped externally, we can restart the units whenever it is required,” the sources said.