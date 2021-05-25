Power generation hit in Kudankulam’s second reactor

25 May 2021 19:51 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Technical snag hit power generation in the second reactor of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) on Tuesday evening.

Sources in the KKNPP said the technical snag that developed in the generator section of the second reactor with the capacity of generating 1,000 MWe around 5.30 p.m. hit the electricity generation.

Consequently, generation of 1,000 MWe power was hit in the second reactor even as the first reactor was generating 1,000 MWe power.