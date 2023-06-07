Power Finance Corporation to give ₹2.31 crore for upgrading public health infrastructure in three villages

June 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Limited, a Government of India undertaking, has come forward to provide financial assistance to the tune of ₹2.31 crore for upgrading public health infrastructure in three villages in the district under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The PFC has sent the Letter of Award for providing this financial assistance to Collector K. Senthil Raj, a doctor, who, along with MP Kanimozhi. made sustained efforts to strengthen public health infrastructure in rural areas. Under this assistance, Padukkapaththu, Vembar and Punnaikayal villages will get new health facilities.

The PHC at Padukkapaththu will get 24 X 7 emergency outpatient block and maternity and natal care blocks - all at a cost of ₹1.32 crore. Vembar PHC will get casualty rooms, attendants’ waiting space and autoclave rooms at a cost of ₹66.75. A Public Health Centre with allied facilities will come up at a cost of ₹31.67 lakh in Punnaikayal, a coastal village.

The total allocation of ₹2.31 crore will be released in five phases, upon completion of the works in commensurate with the quantum stipulated by PFC.

The District Health Society, headed by the Collector, should submit monthly progress report on the construction of the new blocks or installation of new facilities with the funding of PFC. Similarly, completion report and ‘handing over certificate’ should also be submitted to the PFC.

The District Health Society should ensure availability of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers in adequate numbers and day-to-day operations and optimum utilisation of the infrastructure provided by PFC in these places. Needed medical equipment will be installed in all these health centres and they should be maintained properly subsequent to the completion of the project without causing additional expenditure.

The new facilities should be created within 10 months of signing of memorandum of agreement between the District Health Society and PFC.

“We thank the PFC for extending the financial assistance for strengthening health facilities in rural areas and the MP for her continuous efforts to get this financial support,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

