Power cut plunges several areas into darkness

Ramanathapuram

The district headquarters and nearby areas plunged into darkness on Saturday night following power failure due to some technical problem at RS Madai substation.

Residents complained that power broke down at 8 45 p.m. on Saturday and was restored only on Sunday afternoon. Officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) said power went off at Aranmanai, Town, Kenikarai, Pattinamkathan and Velipattinam areas due to a technical snag at the substation.

After summoning technicians from Paramakudi, the officials restored power supply area-wise since 10.30 a.m., they said. Power was fully restored in all areas around 1.30 p.m., they added.

Last month these areas and nearby villages faced blackouts for two days after ceramic insulators in high power transmission towers ‘exploded’ resulting in snapping of power lines.

Transmission lines from Vazhuthur and RS Madai substations got snapped after the ceramic insulators in as many as five high transmission towers exploded after they became power conductors due to corrosion.

The power problem could be addressed permanently after the completion of the substation in Pattinamkathan. The substation was being established at a cost of ₹1 crore, the officials said.