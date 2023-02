February 21, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A special camp to vaccinate poultry birds to protect them from Ranikhet disease got underway across Dindigul district on Tuesday. The camp, organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry, will be held till February 28. As the viral disease affects all breeds of hens, farmers and the public must make use of the camp being held at veterinary dispensaries in their respective panchayats, said a release.