Potters in this tiny hamlet are gearing up for Pongal

On Tuesday morning, Sundararajanpatti bustles with life as potters of the nondescript hamlet near Alagarkoil on Melur Road are busy gearing up for Pongal.

While men can be seen making clay pots, womenfolk are busy polishing them. Children, too, lend a helping hand to their parents.

With the festival just a fortnight away, there is huge demand for their earthenware across the State. But lack of adequate sunshine over the last three months has slowed down the drying process and resulted in low stock, the potters rue.

S. Solaisamy, 75, who has been in the business since the age of 10, says that every year about 40,000 clay pots are made during the season. Orders are usually placed from Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruchi, Sivaganaga and Kovilpatti.

“Since the last two years, families here have been using electric pottery wheel instead of the traditional one. This has reduced drudgery and increased productivity,” he says.

Over 15 families have been residing in the hamlet for generations, with every member involved in the craft. Since a young age, boys are taught to make pots and girls to polish them and help in other chores, says Mr. Solaisamy.

On Tuesday, children could be seen polishing and painting the clay pots. “Due to increase in workload, they are lending a helping hand. We cannot recruit people from outside, as the job can only be performed by our community members,” says K. Ramuthai.

If weather conditions are favourable, this profession can guarantee high returns, points out A. Kumar, a potter. “We usually sell a small pot for ₹25. Although there is a huge demand for our pots this year, we cannot increase the price due to less low stock,” he says.

R. Veerakumaran, 22-year-old commerce graduate, says job flexibility and good returns are the main reasons that made him choose the profession over a job in the organised sector. “I can earn as high as ₹1,500 each day and also be an entrepreneur.”

The quality of pots, however, has deteriorated over the years, rues R. Velluchamy, a potter for the last 60 years. “We usually collect clay from tankbeds near our village. But due to indiscriminate mining over the years, it has become difficult to acquire good quality clay,” he says.