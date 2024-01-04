Potters in distress as disbursal of Monsoon Maintenance Fund gets delayed

January 04, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

The potters in Madurai have suffered a double whammy this season as not only did the rains extend till December but also due to the delay in getting the ‘Monsoon Maintenance Fund’ provided by the Tamil Nadu government through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission they are staring at a financial crunch. More than 35 families in Kidaripatti village alone have been without a source of income for about three months.

Pottery generally suffers a huge setback during the monsoon season as it is a craft which heavily relies on ideal consistency and temperature. The crafted pots need ample sunlight to dry and harden before being baked in the furnace.

By recognising the potters lack of income during rainy season the government of Tamil Nadu had introduced the ‘Monsoon Maintenance Fund’ in 2016 where by each family receives ₹5,000 every year in December. Initially, 447 families benefited from the funding in Madurai district. These families were registered under the Tamil Nadu Pottery Workers Welfare Board and received relief from KVIC. As of now, there are only 407 families receiving the fund.

“We’ve been without an income for the past three months as we were unable to transport the crafted pots for baking. Almost till the end of December, constant showers and minimal exposure to sunlight made it impossible to even prepare the furnace. When it was finally sent for baking, pots worth more than ₹30,000 suffered cracks as they were kept in the godowns for a long time and couldn’t dry completely.” said S. Kannan, a potter from the Alagapuri Potters Society.

Pots would normally be transported to districts like Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal and Karaikudi by January for the Pongal festival. But this year, they are yet to be recovered from the furnace. “Unable to market the product and also with no Maintenance Fund, we find it hard to make ends meet. While the enrolling process was completed in October, the relief will not be released until February which is long after the end of monsoon”, added A. Alagumalai, another potter from the village.

“The government is in the process of unifying all schemes and provisions with Aadhaar. Through this we can identify the number of schemes availed by a family. This helps prevent over-exploitation of governmental provisions and availability for everyone. As this process is underway there has been a delay in the disbursement of funds from the government,” stated L. Sudhahar, Assistant Director, Khadi Village Industries Commission. He added that all the required information of the Aadhaar linkage has been sent and a Government Order seeking the funding has been passed. The relief disbursal can be expected soon.

There are also several independent potters around Madurai, who are unable to become a beneficiary under the scheme despite applying numerous times.

K.Rajendran, a potter from the Mannadimangalam village has been in the craft for more than 50 years. Despite his continued efforts he has not been able to register for the relief fund. All his fellow potters have left the business over the years leaving him the only one in the village.

“The list of beneficiaries for the scheme was done by the joint efforts of the Tamil Nadu Department of Revenue, Tamil Nadu Department of Labour and Employment and KVIC through a survey taken in 2016. According to the scheme, the funding would reach only the allotted beneficiaries until there death. If at all there are additions or if anyone was left out, they could file a petition to the Madurai Collector to become a beneficiary,” said Mr. Sudhahar responding to the query.