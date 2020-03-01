Potramarai Kulam to get a makeover

01 March 2020 19:31 IST

Kumbakonam craftsmen will design, make brass barricade for the ₹63-lakh project

MADURAI

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple’s prized Potramarai Kulam (Golden Lotus Tank) is all set to get a makeover. Temple authorities say the iron barricade around the tank will be replaced with a stylised brass barricade.

They would be attempting to replicate the aesthetics of the pillars around the tank, said Joint Commissioner of the temple N. Natarajan. To execute the project, which is estimated at ₹63 lakh, the temple administration will outsource the design and creation of the brass barricade to craftsmen in Kumbakonam.

The last time a major renovation work was carried out was during2011-2012 when the temple authorities undertook a ₹50-lakh project to ensure permanent water storage in the tank.

Mr. Natarajan said they had also been working on replacing the existing brass barricades in Amman Sannidhi with new ones. The symmetrical brass barricades would be created at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

“The main aim is to ensure that there is improved style and proper maintenance inside the temple. We try to ensure that there is a balance between preserving culture and updating to newer materials and designs occasionally,” Mr. Natarajan said.

He added that the works undertaken under Thirupani (temple renovation) would be completed in three months.