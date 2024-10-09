Pothole-strewn Nagercoil – Kaliyakkavilai stretch has become a nightmare for drivers after dusk

The 37-km-long highway between Nagercoil and Kaliyakkavilai that connects Kanniyakumari district with neighbouring Kerala has become a ‘danger zone’ with hundreds of potholes causing accidents, mostly involving two-wheelers, after dusk, every day.

Though this highway is used by thousands of people going for work from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram and vice-versa using private vehicles, taxis, buses and two-wheelers,, this stretch always remains in a bad shape.

Even after Kanniyakumari district experienced heavy rains during last southwest monsoon between June and August, the official machinery did not repair this road which has hundreds of potholes now.

“Even the local body heads of Marthandam, Thuckalay, Azhagiyamandapam, Vadaseri areas and the MLAs travelling along this route are not bothered. They should either exert pressure on the officials concerned to repair the road or at least fill the pits with bitumen or debris. As the official machinery and the elected representatives are turning a blind eye, the tax-paying public suffer every day when they travel on this road,” says Joby Joseph, a trader from Thiruvananthapuram.

Patients being rushed in ambulances to the hospitals and people in a hurry to take flights from Thiruvananthapuram airport are the worst hit due to the potholes as the worst condition of the road leads to traffic congestion.

The recently developed pit in the Marthandam steel bridge, which was portrayed as the State’s strongest bridge with the lifespan of 100 years, has made things worse for the travelling public.

After the crater developed on the bridge a couple of weeks ago for the second time within a year, traffic via this bridge, which was built with the objective of easing traffic congestion in the severely cramped Marthandam road, has stopped.

Consequently, all vehicles, including buses, a few hundred tipper lorries carrying boulders throughout the day and the ambulances carrying critically ill patients rushing to the hospitals have to crawl through the badly damaged narrow road between the shops on both sides and the pillars of this bridge.

Former banker Prabhu of Udangudi in Thoothukudi district had a horrible experience for nearly two hours. “The deep pits at Kaliyakkavilai, Marthandam, Azhagiyamandapam, Thuckalay, Vettoornimadam, Chunkaankadai, Parvathipuram and Vadaseri made our travel horrible. Since these craters hit flow of traffic, there was a worse traffic jam. The small cars easily get stuck in these pits as they are dangerously deep. At least, the Collector may ask the Department of Highways to fill them up,” Mr. Prabhu said.

Collector R. Alagumeena told The Hindu that the government had allowed ₹14 crore for renovation and restoration of this road. Tender for identifying the successful bidders had been floated and the work will start shortly.

However, the pre-monsoon showers that has already started across Kanniyakumari district may play spoilsport in repairing of this road and affect the quality of work.

“Northeast monsoon would start in mid-October in Kanniyakumari district and will last up to December. Hence, the official machinery should have completed the work before the start of the showers.,” said R. Alphonse Jayaprakash, a doctor from Thoothukudi who uses this road often.