Pothigai book fair inaugurated in Tenkasi

Published - November 15, 2024 08:44 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S. Ramachandran having a look at the book fair in Tenkasi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than 12,000 village libraries were established in the State while Chief Minister M.K. Stalin served as Deputy Chief Minister, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran here on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the third Pothigai book fair at I.C. Iswaran Pillai Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Tenkasi, he said that students from all walks of life were benefiting from books provided by the government to the libraries. Through ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, a monthly assistnce of ₹1,000 was being given to all eligible girl students, making it the best scheme in India. ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme was aimed at improving the foundational skills of primary school students. Other schemes such as ‘Ennum Ezhuthum,’ ‘Naan Mudalvan’ and ‘Smart Class’ were introduced with the future of students in mind, he said.

Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, in his address, urged the students to read books authored by great scholars to improve their knowledge and critical thinking skills. Such books become invaluable at some point in life, he said. He also highlighted the role of Anna Centenary library in Chennai, which is fostering many intellectuals and proving to be a significant resource for students.

Tenkasi MP Rani Srikumar, District Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan, District Revenue Officer Jeyachandran among others were present.

