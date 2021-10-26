27,000 tonnes of potash received from Israel

Collector K. Senthil Raj on Tuesday visited the godowns, where 27,000 tonnes of potash imported from Israel is being packed.

As the VOC Port recently received potash from Israel, the chemical nutrient is being packed in 50 kg bags to be sent to various destinations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Of this, 8,636.10 tonne has been sent to various districts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had received 2,645.70 tonnes.

Andhra Pradesh and Kerala had been given 1,331.85 tonnes and 1,331.85 tonnes respectively.

“Thoothukudi district has received 422 tonnes of the chemical nutrient, being used by farmers for paddy and plantain,” he said.

The remaining quantity of 13,054.50 tonnes of potash is being packed now.

After inspecting the packing of potash, he randomly checked the weight of fertilizer bags in the presence of S.I. Mohideen, Joint Director of Agriculture and Deputy Director Palani Velayutham.