Posts of DCPs redesignated in Madurai

Number of ranges to be increased from six to nine; jurisdictions reallocated

The State government has issued an order for redesignation of the posts of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Law and Order and Crime in Madurai City.

While DCP (Law and Order) would become DCP (South), DCP (Crime) will be redesignated as DCP (North).

In the G.O. dated August 24, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S. K. Prabakar has issued direction to increase the number of ranges from the existing six to nine and reallocate their jurisdictions. “The government has made the DCPs (Law and Order) and Crime heads of different jurisdictions from being functional heads. This proposal has been pending for over a year,” said a senior police officer.

The DCPs were hitherto given specific tasks of taking care of Law and Order or Crime separately all over the city limits. But, from now on, they will take care of both Law and Order and Crime in their respective jurisdictions. “The reallocation of work is aimed at improving the performance of both Law and Order and Crime wings at the police station level,” the G.O. said.

Consequently, the role of Assistant Commissioners (ACPs) of six ranges has also been redesignated. While Tirupparankundram and High Court ranges have only one ACP, other ranges – Town, Tallakulam, Thilagar Thidal, Anna Nagar – have got two ACPs each to separately take care of Law and Order and Crime.

However, under the new proposal, the number of ranges has been increased to nine with each range having only one ACP who would take care of both functions of Law and Order and Crime.

Consequently, fewer number of police stations would be brought under the new ranges. “Keeping the jurisdictions of the ACPs compact will improve the quality of supervision,” the officer said.

Jurisdiction of DCP (South) with reconstituted ranges

Temple range: Vilakkuthoon, Meenakshi Amman Temple and Teppakulam police stations

South Gate range: Keerathurai, South Gate and Jaihindpuram

Tiruppankundram range: Tirupparankundram and Tirunagar

Avaniapuram range: Avaniapuram, Perungudi (to be annexed from Madurai rural district)

Palanganatham range: Thideer Nagar, Subramaniapuram and S.S. Colony

Karimedu range: Thilagar Thidal and Karimedu

All Women police stations of Town, South and Tirupparankundram

Jurisdiction of DCP (North) with renewed ranges

Tallakulam range: Tallakulam, Mathichiyam, GRH, Tiruppalai

Sellur range: Sellur, Koodal Pudur

Anna Nagar range: K. Pudur, Anna Nagar, Mattuthavani

High Court Security: High Court

All Women Police station, Tallakulam