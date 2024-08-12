Posts of additional Station Masters withdrawn from railway stations during COVID lockdown not restored even after four years

Failure to restore posts of Additional Station Masters which were withdrawn during the COVID-19 lockdown period in railway stations on Kadambur-Ambathurai sections have put additional burden on single Station Masters on duty.

The posting of Additional SMs were necessiated due to high rail traffic density on this section, said Madurai divisional secretary of All India Station Masters’ Association (AISMA), P. Jegatheesan.

“While one SM would take care of operating the signal panel in the station, the additional SM would look after the works pertaining to line block and power block taken up for engineering works,” he said.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when train services were suspended and subsequently fewer trains were operated, the additional SMs were withdrawn due to lower rail movement.

But, even four years after the resumption of regular train services, the posts have not been restored. “Station Masters are working under undue work pressure to take care of both running of trains and also the movement of railway machines working on tracks,” he added.

The association also demanded posting of additional SMs in stations such as Manapparai, Gangaikondan and Thalaiyoothu railway stations where traffic has increased.

Besides, the SMs posted in signalling cabins in Madurai railway station were burdened with continous work due to operation of higher number of trains on four directions and taking care of shunting work.

“While shunting is being done throughout the day, train operation, including those originating from Madurai, demand higher level of attention. These SMs should be given six hours of duty so that safety in running of trains is not compromised,” he added.

In railway stations between Tirunelveli and Sengottai and on Sivakaksi-Sengottai section, the SMs are forced to work for 12 hours a day. “As the SMs there also take up commercial work such as issuing of tickets along with operation of trains, they are forced to work for prolonged hours. Their duty hours should be reduced to 8 hours,” Mr. Jegatheesan, said.

At Karaikudi railway station, the post of platform SM is remaining vacant for the last 10 years. “While the SM is sitting in the cabin looking after signalling, passengers cannot air their grievances, if any, to him,” he added.

Training programme for Pointsman, who have been selected for the post of Pro SM, should be held at the earliest, so that the strength of SMs would increase in the division, the association said.

The association’s divisional president, B. Prabhu David, and other leaders, Vijayarajan, Senthil Kannan, were among those who were present.

