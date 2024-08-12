GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Posts of additional Station Masters withdrawn from railway stations during COVID lockdown not restored even after four years

Updated - August 12, 2024 11:38 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 11:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of All India Station Masters’ Association staging a protest in Madurai on Monday.

Members of All India Station Masters’ Association staging a protest in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Failure to restore posts of Additional Station Masters which were withdrawn during the COVID-19 lockdown period in railway stations on Kadambur-Ambathurai sections have put additional burden on single Station Masters on duty.

The posting of Additional SMs were necessiated due to high rail traffic density on this section, said Madurai divisional secretary of All India Station Masters’ Association (AISMA), P. Jegatheesan.

“While one SM would take care of operating the signal panel in the station, the additional SM would look after the works pertaining to line block and power block taken up for engineering works,” he said.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, when train services were suspended and subsequently fewer trains were operated, the additional SMs were withdrawn due to lower rail movement.

But, even four years after the resumption of regular train services, the posts have not been restored. “Station Masters are working under undue work pressure to take care of both running of trains and also the movement of railway machines working on tracks,” he added.

The association also demanded posting of additional SMs in stations such as Manapparai, Gangaikondan and Thalaiyoothu railway stations where traffic has increased.

Besides, the SMs posted in signalling cabins in Madurai railway station were burdened with continous work due to operation of higher number of trains on four directions and taking care of shunting work.

“While shunting is being done throughout the day, train operation, including those originating from Madurai, demand higher level of attention. These SMs should be given six hours of duty so that safety in running of trains is not compromised,” he added.

In railway stations between Tirunelveli and Sengottai and on Sivakaksi-Sengottai section, the SMs are forced to work for 12 hours a day. “As the SMs there also take up commercial work such as issuing of tickets along with operation of trains, they are forced to work for prolonged hours. Their duty hours should be reduced to 8 hours,” Mr. Jegatheesan, said.

At Karaikudi railway station, the post of platform SM is remaining vacant for the last 10 years. “While the SM is sitting in the cabin looking after signalling, passengers cannot air their grievances, if any, to him,” he added.

Training programme for Pointsman, who have been selected for the post of Pro SM, should be held at the earliest, so that the strength of SMs would increase in the division, the association said.

The association’s divisional president, B. Prabhu David, and other leaders, Vijayarajan, Senthil Kannan, were among those who were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.