‘Postpone distribution of doles’

DINDIGUL

Stating that the employees in the public distribution system (PDS) outlets may be at a great risk, Tamil Nadu PDS Employees Welfare Association State president Palraj said that they would hence not distribute ₹ 1,000 cash relief and essential commodities to the cardholders from April 2 as announced by the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Palraj said that there were 31,640 PDS outlets across various districts in the State. Around 40,000 employees worked in these outlets.

When the COVID-19 pandemic was threatening the mankind, the salesmen at the PDS outlets may be at a very big risk exposing themselves to the people. The crowds may throng the outlets and a meagre number or presence of fewer police personnel would not be sufficient to maintain personal distancing.

Hence, Mr. Palraj appealed to the government to postpone the decision to distribute doles to the people after the curfew was lifted. In the event of the government's insistence, he hinted that they may approach the court for relief.

The State government had announced to give away a cash relief of ₹ 1,000 and other essential commodities, including rice, dhal through the PDS outlets to rice card holders from April 2 to 15.

A Collector of one of the southern districts said that the government’s announcement was in public interest.

Elaborate arrangements had already been made to avoid crowding, steps taken to issue tokens street wise/ward-wise in every ration shop. The civic bodies and municipal authorities were also involved in the task. There would not be any issue and the beneficiaries required the assistance at this hour of crisis, he maintained.