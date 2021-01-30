Posters welcoming Sasikala surface in Andipatti

An AIADMK functionary from Andipatti in Theni has put up posters welcoming V. K. Sasikala, the close aide of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who was released from the Bengaluru prison recently.
At a time, when Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) cadre were celebrating the release of their leader across many parts of the State over the last few days, some of the AIADMK functionaries, who had pasted posters welcoming Ms. Sasikala, were sacked from the party.
AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam had warned the cadre of stern action and sacked those who had violated the party’s diktat.
Two days ago, a functionary from Tirunelveli Town was sacked by the party for putting up a welcome poster.
Under such circumstances, the fresh posters in the district, which is the home-town of the Deputy Chief Minister, has become a talking point in Theni.
Recently, Mr Panneerselvam’s younger son V. P. Jayapradeep had in social media post wished her a speedy recovery from COVID-19, with a rider that it had nothing to do with politics.
