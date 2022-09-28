Posters condemning EPS for having given 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars come up in Virudhunagar district

Posters have come up in various parts of Virudhunagar district telling the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami not to visit, condemning him for his earlier decision on giving internal reservation of 10.5% to Vanniyars from 20% quota meant for Most Backward Classes community.

The posters in the name of local caste Hindu organisation were pasted on Tuesday night in many parts of Sivakasi, Tiruthangal, Srivilliputtur and Rajapalayam.

The posters have come at a time when All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has made elaborate arrangements to accord a grand reception to its leader on his visit to Virudhunagar district on Thursday. He will participate in a public meeting organised by the party in Tiruthangal to protest against DMK Government for having increased property tax, electricity tariff and also for increase in price of essential commodities.

The contention of the federation that issued the posters is that even as 20% reservation for 116 communities under MBC was disproportionate to the size of their population, giving away a major chunk, 10.5% internal reservation, would take away the education and job prospects of the remaining 115 communities.

It may be remembered that the reservation created a major furore in the southern districts when it was first passed, and the issue has surfaced again. Even the AIADMK leaders had complained that this move had backfired against the AIADMK during the last assembly election in southern districts.