Poster making competition on lesser known heritage sites held in Madurai

February 24, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Madurai Chapter, conducted a poster making competition for school students recently under the theme ‘My Monument Search’. The main objective of the event was exploring new and lesser known heritage sites in India.

According to a press release, lesser known heritage sites are scattered all around India. They were yet to be explored and their importance needs to be known. INTACH conducted a nationwide poster making competition and the Madurai Chapter organised the event in the city.

School students from Class VII to Class IX were invited to take part in the competition. A total of 137 students from 13 schools in Madurai district took part in the competition. The event was held at Jain Vidyalaya.

Cartographer and mural recreator M. Rathina Baskar was the Chief Guest. He interacted with the students. INTACH Madurai Convenor C. Vani Chenguttuwan, Co-Convenor S. Shanthi, the Education Committee members Hema Arun, Nalini and Nithan Chandrasekaran were present.

