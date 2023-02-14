Poster, graffiti menace rampant in Dindigul

February 14, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Most public walls across Dindigul have been subjected to defacement by pasting of posters and graffiti, marring the town’s beauty.

Posters of political parties, films and those paying tribute to the deceased can be found in abundance on the walls of government owned or run entities such as the Kamarajar Bus Stand, Government Medical College Hospital, Dindigul Junction etc.

P. Ravichandran of K.R. Nagar noted that flyovers are most common places where the poster and graffiti menace is rampant. “Graffiti in bright fluorescent colours, mostly of political parties, distracts the commuters a lot. It also makes the walls look bizarre,” he noted.

The long list of flyovers with defaced surfaces include those on and near Nandhavanapatti Bypass Road, Tiruchi Road, Thadikombu Road, Nehruji Nagar, Palani Bypass Road near Murugabhavanam, Nahal Nagar near Railway Junction.

Often, small posters can be seen plastered over direction and informatory sign boards, as well as on the granite stones on the foundation of statues, inconveniencing commuters and residents, he added. While cows can be seen feasting on the torn posters on public walls on Aranmanaikulam Road.

H. Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre opined that the Corporation and police officials must hold meetings with the printers who should be mandated to add their contact details on the posters in order to curb the menace.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said that the removal of posters on public walls would be focused more during the upcoming drives carried out under the ‘People’s Movement for Clean Cities’ weekly initiative.