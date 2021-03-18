3,102 above 80 years opt for postal votes

Of the 36,689 senior citizen voters above the age of 80 in the district, 3,102 voters have opted to avail postal ballot facility by submitting Form 12 D, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said 3,102 voters had received Form 12 D as they could not come to the polling station. After being approved by the Block Level Officer concerned, the postal ballot would be given to them at their doorstep and received immediately after the voters casting the votes.

The Collector said three flying squads and as many static surveillance squads had been deployed in each Assembly segment to check the movement of banned articles, gifts and unaccounted cash that could be used to lure the voters. These teams had so far seized ₹ 60.73 lakh unaccounted cash.

He asked the public, particularly the youth, to lodge complaints with the officials concerned in case of poll code violations in their areas. “We’ve so far received 1,301 complaints through C-Vigil App and in the Election Control Room and the complaints are being probed immediately by the officials concnerned,” he said.

Informing that 55 candidates had so far filed nominations in the five Assembly constituencies in the district, he said the surprise check conducted in the house of one Mari Selvam in Cheranmahadevi on Wednesday night did not yield any stashing of gifts or unaccounted cash.

The 9,236 polling personnel, who were undergoing training from Thursday onwards, had been advised to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19.

Police Commissioner of Tirunelveli City T.S. Anbu informed that Additional Superintendent of Police Velladurai, whose wife Rani Ranjitha had filed nomination for Ambasamudram constituency, had been transferred.

Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Manivannan, Deputy Commissioners of Police Srinivasan and Magesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer A. Perumal and senior officials were present.