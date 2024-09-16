GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal staff take out cleanliness awareness rally

Published - September 16, 2024 10:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Postal department personnel taking out a rally to create awareness in Madurai on Monday.

Postal department personnel taking out a rally to create awareness in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Department of Posts, Madurai Division, on Monday conducted a cleanliness awareness campaign as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign to spread the message Cleanliness is Service.

Over 100 employees of the Postal Department participated in the walkathon from Tallakulam Head Post Office to World Tamil Sangam. The walkathon was led by Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Raviraj Harishchandra.

The Postal Department officials said that the rally was the first step in the cleanliness awareness campaign. They held placards with messages on the importance of cleanliness and on awareness of the campaign. They also formed a human chain. As part of the campaign, in the coming days, community clean-ups and planting of saplings will be conducted, they said.

