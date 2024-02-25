GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal officer, son die in road accident near Poovanthi; 6 others injured

February 25, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons including a man and his 13-year-old son, died in a road accident near Keeranur Pass in Poovanthi in Sivaganga district, when two cars collided on Sunday.

Six others who suffered multiple injuries were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.

Police inquiries revealed that L. Ignatius Rossario (50) of BB Kulam in Madurai was working as a Public Relations Inspector at the Madurai Head Post Office. He had been to Devakottai with his son, Jonathan (13).

While returning, Rossario’s car collided with another car coming in the opposite direction. Both Rossario and his son died on the spot, police said. Six others who were in the other car were injured. They were residents of Nehru Bazaar in Sivaganga and were returning from Madurai. The injured were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Poovanthi police have registered a case. Further investigation was on.

