Postal employees strike work

August 10, 2022 19:24 IST

Postal services in the district were affected on Wednesday after the National Federation of Postal Employees struck work condemning the Union Government’s efforts to privatise the Indian Postal Services.

The protesting postal employees said the Union Government, which was monetising the public sector undertakings and the public sector infrastructure facilities by selling it to corporate giants under the guise of ‘economic restructuring’, had laid its hands on the Department of Posts also for privatisation. After dividing the Department of Posts into six units as part of the restructuring recommended by former Cabinet Secretary T.S. Subramanian, the postal savings, now having ₹10 lakh crore, had been handed over to a loss-making entity.

“Even as the country is celebrating its 75 th Independence Day, the nation’s prestigious and profit-making institutions are being sold for throwaway prices to the corporate giants, who never bothered about the common man and his welfare. Hence, we are protesting against the move to privatize Department of Posts also,” said S.K. Jacob Raj of NFPE.

The protestors, who staged a demonstration at the Palayamkottai Head Post Office, said the Department of Posts should not become a corporation and its postal savings bank should never be annexed to Indian Posts Payment Bank (IPPB). After scrapping the new contributory pension scheme, the old pension scheme should be reintroduced. The RMS sections should not be closed, they said besides pressing for a few more demands.