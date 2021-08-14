Postal employees press for their demands

MADURAI

Postal employees put forth their demands to the Centre at the 18th State conference of the All India Postal SC/ST Welfare Association here on Saturday.

M. Mahalingam, the association’s Madurai region secretary, said, “One of the main agendas of the conference is to request the government to bring part-time postal employees in rural areas under the pension scheme.”

Most of them come from economically weak background, so it would definitely help them. Also, for all other employees, we want the new pension scheme to be replaced by the old one, he said.

Mr. Mahalingam said reservations for SC/ST people in the postal department had to be adhered to properly and they should be given post elevation when they qualify for it.

“The government has been privatising many sectors. We do not want the postal sector to be one among them. We do not want private undertakings of any kind in the sector.”

M.K. Ahirwar, general secretary of the association, presided over the discussion on the overall welfare of its members. Writer M. Gopinath will deliver a speech on the life and teachings of B.R. Ambedkar.