Postal employees’ meeting held

THOOTHUKUDI

A meeting of All India Postal Employees’ Union members was held here on Sunday.

During the 39th meeting of the employees from Thoothukudi division, a number of resolutions, including those seeking revival of the old pension scheme, filling up of all vacancies, creation of annual maintenance contract for generators, batteries and inverters, upgradation of all C-grade offices to B-grade, provision of full medical insurance to employees and declaration of holidays on the second and the fourth Saturdays of the month, were passed. Union secretary K.D. Manohar Devarajan presided over the meeting.

Dr. Sivasailam, a psychiatrist, explained ways to tackle stress at workplace.