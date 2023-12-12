Postal employees begin indefinite strike with various demands

December 12, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Postal employees from rural areas started an indefinite strike on Tuesday to press their demands, including encashment of 180 days leave.

Staging a demonstration in Palayamkottai on Tuesday, they said that the Centre should ensure 8-hour duty and implement all recommendations of Kamlesh Chandra Committee. The basic pay recommended by the committee should be given retrospectively from January 1, 2016. Medical facilities should be extended to the workers and their family members.

The 3% being deducted from the salary towards Service Discharge Benefit Scheme should be increased to 10%. Group insurance scheme ceiling should be increased to ₹5 lakh. The workers should not be compelled to use personal phone for official purpose and laptops with broadband connection must be given to the branch post offices, the protestors said.

The strike will continue until the government accepts all their demands, they said.