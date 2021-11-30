Postal department employees felicitated

Madurai

The Department of Posts, Southern Region, on Tuesday felicitated 96 postal department employees for their achievement at the Regional Achievement Awards function held in Madurai. Awards were given away under various categories.

Addressing the achievers, V. Sadasivam, retired Member (HR), Postal Services Board, said the employees of the Postal Department were known for their discipline and tendency to help others. This was unique to the Postal Department, he said.

The employees were up to date with the latest technology, he said and pointed out that they understood and adapted to technology while referring to the digitisation of various postal schemes.

The Postmaster General of the Southern Region, Madurai, G. Natarajan, said that it was necessary to take the schemes to rural areas for the benefit of the people and the Postal Department was putting in their best efforts.

Pointing to the fact that the Postal Department lost many employees due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Director of Postal Services, Southern Region, Madurai, K. Raveendran, said that Tamil Nadu, in particular, the Southern Region had contributed significantly to the Postal Department.

Assistant Director (Tech and BD) of Southern Region, Madurai, K. Kalaivani, welcomed the gathering and Assistant Director (Mails and Estt.) of Southern Region, Madurai, J. Pratheep Kumar, proposed a vote of thanks.