Postal ballot voting starts in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

April 08, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Postal ballot voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was commenced in the six Assembly constituencies in the district from Monday.

In the six Assembly constituencies — Thoothukudi, Vilathikulam, Tirunelveli, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram, and Kovilpatti, in the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, 2,331 senior citizens and 1,846 persons with disabilities received Form 12-D and have opted for postal ballot.

Postal ballots from the voters would be collected from their houses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

