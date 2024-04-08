GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal ballot voting starts in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

April 08, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Valliyammal, 104, of Thoothukudi exercising her franchise through postal ballot on Monday.

Valliyammal, 104, of Thoothukudi exercising her franchise through postal ballot on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Postal ballot voting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was commenced in the six Assembly constituencies in the district from Monday.

In the six Assembly constituencies — Thoothukudi, Vilathikulam, Tirunelveli, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram, and Kovilpatti, in the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, 2,331 senior citizens and 1,846 persons with disabilities received Form 12-D and have opted for postal ballot.

Postal ballots from the voters would be collected from their houses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

