Postal ballot voting begins

THOOTHUKUDI

Physically challenged and the voters above the age of 80 have started casting their votes in the district.

As the Election Commission of India has allowed postal ballots for the physically challenged and the voters above 80 years of age, 3,503 persons have opted to have this facility in the district. Hence, collection of postal ballots from these voters started in the district by 39 teams commenced on Monday.

Each of these teams with a micro observer, a police officer, a regional officer, a regional assistant and a videographer visit the voters’ houses, hand over the ballot to the voter and receive the postal ballot after the voter casting the vote. The sealed cover with the ballot was kept in another cover before being dropped in the box even as the agents of the candidates watching it from a distance.

“This exercise will go on up to March 31. The boxes with the postal ballots will be kept in the Offices of the Returning Officer concerned till May 2,” Collector K. Senthil Raj said.