Postal ballot for government officials and staff begins in Kanniyakumari LS constituency

April 13, 2024 - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari District Election Officer and Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected facilitation centres set up for government officials and staff to cast their votes through postal ballots on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr. Sridhar visited Sacred Heart International school, Marthandam, and St. Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary school, Nagercoil, to inspect the ongoing postal ballot voting process.

A section of government officials and staff voted on the first day. The rest are expected to exercise their franchise on Sunday.

The six-facilitation centres set up in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency by the Election Commission are: Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency, the facilitation centre would be set up at St. Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary school, Alphonso Matric Higher Secondary school (Nagercoil Assembly constituency), St.Xavier Engineering college (Colachel Assembly constituency), Excel Central school (Padmanabhapuram Assembly constituency), Sacred Hearts International school (Vilavancode Assembly constituency), and Bethlahem Institute of Engineering ( Killiyur Assembly constituency).

Officials and staff from districts other than Kanniyakumari district can use the facilitation centres set up at St. Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary school, Aasaripalam, Nagercoil, for utilising postal ballot facility.

