Postal ballot boxes kept in local body offices

THOOTHUKUDI

Ballot box to enable the polling personnel to drop their ballots has been kept in the Corporation office here.

In the presence of the representatives of political parties and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, the postal ballot box was sealed and kept in the Corporation office on Tuesday in which the polling personnel can drop their ballots till 8 a.m. of February 22, the day on which the votes polled in the urban civic polls will be counted.

As 3,500 polling personnel are to be involved in the civic polls for Thoothukudi Corporation, Kovilpatti, Kaayalpattinam and Tiruchendur municipalities and 17 town panchayats, they have been given the postal ballots during the second phase of their training session. Subsequently, postal ballot boxes have been kept in all the urban civic bodies to enable the polling personnel to drop their votes there.

In Tirunelveli Corproration area, 467 polling personnel have received their postal ballots.

