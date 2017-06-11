Post your grievances on social media

Thoothukudi Corporation has launched a new initiative to expedite redressal of residents’ grievances after Alby John Varghese took charge as Commissioner and Special Officer of the civic body recently.

Now, the residents of the town with 60 wards, can air their grievances through the social media platform. WhatsApp messenger facility with the number, 73977 31065, has been introduced to post details of civic issues.

A Facebook page, Thoothukudi Managaratchi, has also been created for the purpose.

People can also mail their petitions to commr.thoothukudi.gmail.com. Petitioners can also meet the Commissioner at his office from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days.

Welcoming these initiatives, A. Sankar, Executive Director, Empower- Centre for Consumer Education, Research and Advocacy, Thoothukudi, said the authorities should maintain a registry to keep track of the complaints and the action taken.

Edmund Thennavan, a resident, said that Thoothukudi was plagued with hygiene issues because of the incomplete underground drainage system.

It would be challenging for the authorities to address the health issues.

M. Krishnamurthi, another resident, said drinking water was becoming scarcer by the day and the corporation must give priority to solve this problem.