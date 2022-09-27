Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to render police clearance certificates services 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 27, 2022 21:38 IST

The Post Office Passport Seva Kendras at the Head Post Office Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district and the Head Post Office, Virudhunagar district, will render police clearance certificates services under the jurisdiction of the Passport Office, Madurai.

According to a press statement issued by the Passport Officer, Madurai, A. Ajoyghoush, The Ministry of External Affairs has announced steps to improve citizen’s experience while availing passport related services. To address the unanticipated surge in the demand for police clearance certificates (PCC), the Ministry had decided to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online post office passport Seva Kendras across India. It would add significantly to the availability of PCC appointment slots and at an earlier date.

The action taken by the Ministry to extend the PCC application facility to POPSKs would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc, said the press statement.

