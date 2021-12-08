Tense moments at Ramanathapuram

08 December 2021 20:58 IST

Re-postmortem done on body of college boy

Ramanathapuram: Tense moments were witnessed at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital, where re-post mortem on the body of a college student, L. Manikandan, was held on Wednesday, after scores of villagers gathered there.

A huge posse of police personnel were posted on the hospital premises as the parents and his relatives of Manikandan alleged that the youth had died due to the brutal attack by police personnel on Saturday.

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday had ordered re-postmortem on the body.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party functionary, P. Saravanan, insisted that he would be an observer of the post-mortem. He was allowed to witness the process after prolonged arguments. After post-mortem, the body was taken to his village, Neerkozhiyendal, late in the evening.

The deceased was from a poor family and Superintendent of Police E. Karthik was trying to support his colleagues, said BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran.

Seeking registration of a murder case against the police personnel involved in the case, he wanted the government to give a compensation of Rs. 1 crore.

