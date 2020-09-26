Post-lockdown, libraries open their doors as readers trickle in

With libraries opening their doors to readers in Madurai district, authorities say that the number of visitors are low but definitely rising.

At the district central library located in Simmakkal, a senior official, says that around 100 visitors arrive each day, mostly to study for competitive exams. “When we opened in the first week of September, we saw very little crowd. Hardly, a few knew that we were open. As the word spread, more students began arriving to study. We anticipate a rise in numbers in the subsequent week,” the official said.

Currently, the library is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Temperature check is done at the gate and people must sit in a socially distanced manner for reading, the official says. “Our staff wear masks all the time. We are yet to open the newspaper reading room as elderly people may be tempted to come and read and we do not want to expose them to any risk,” the official says.

M. Sasidaran, a student who is preparing for the Union Public Services examination, says that although the library was open for a short while, it provides a calm space for focussed learning.

“During the last few months, I was forced to coordinate with my study group only through phone calls. But, with the library open we can once again do group study,” he adds.

The Gandhi Museum library usually sees a large crowd of elderly people, says Curator and Administrative Officer K. R. Nanda Rao. “However, we are not allowing them in. Currently, only 10 or 15 people come and we have placed sanitizers for their use. Our librarians are very strict about COVID-19 restrictions and hence enforce the mask norm. We are hoping that the numbers will rise soon,” he says.