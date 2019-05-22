Possibility for a flyover?

A section of commuters suggested that construction of a flyover at the Viraganoor junction can help ease traffic congestion in the long run.
R. Thanga Muniyandi, an autorickshaw driver and resident of LKB Nagar, said that a flyover connecting the existing Ramanathapuram Road on both sides of the junction with one arm connecting the new Rameswaram Highway could be an ideal arrangement.
Echoing similar thoughts, a traffic police on duty at the junction, speaking on anonymity, said that by constructing a flyover, vehicles in both the directions on the Ramanathapuram Road and the Rameswaram Highway can bypass the junction.
“With the four-laning work in progress now, it would be ideal to club the construction of flyover now rather than a few years later,” he said.
However, a senior official from Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation, which is executing the four-laning project, said that there were no proposals to construct a flyover at the junction.
“We are widening the roundabout, which presently has a radius of 24 metre to 48 metre. This will be adequate to regulate the traffic flow at the junction,” he said.
Arguing that construction of a flyover may not significantly help in easing the traffic, he said that it may also necessitate acquisition of minimum stretch of land on one side of the Ramanathapuram Road.
Please Email the Editor