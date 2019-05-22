Possibility for a flyover?

A section of commuters suggested that construction of a flyover at the Viraganoor junction can help ease traffic congestion in the long run.

R. Thanga Muniyandi, an autorickshaw driver and resident of LKB Nagar, said that a flyover connecting the existing Ramanathapuram Road on both sides of the junction with one arm connecting the new Rameswaram Highway could be an ideal arrangement.

Echoing similar thoughts, a traffic police on duty at the junction, speaking on anonymity, said that by constructing a flyover, vehicles in both the directions on the Ramanathapuram Road and the Rameswaram Highway can bypass the junction.

“With the four-laning work in progress now, it would be ideal to club the construction of flyover now rather than a few years later,” he said.

However, a senior official from Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation, which is executing the four-laning project, said that there were no proposals to construct a flyover at the junction.

“We are widening the roundabout, which presently has a radius of 24 metre to 48 metre. This will be adequate to regulate the traffic flow at the junction,” he said.

Arguing that construction of a flyover may not significantly help in easing the traffic, he said that it may also necessitate acquisition of minimum stretch of land on one side of the Ramanathapuram Road.