Madurai district’s positivity rate lowest in TN

Between Aug 26 and September 1

Madurai district’s positivity rate in the week between August 26 and September 1 has been the lowest in the State.

A document explaining the positivity rate as per RT-PCR monitoring report states that Madurai district, which once had the highest number of active cases, second only to Chennai, has reduced its overall case count and increased the number of tests significantly, says a senior official from the health department.

While Tamil Nadu’s overall positivity rate stands at 7.7, Madurai district’s positivity rate is stands at 3.4. The State capital’s positivity rate stands at nine while Nagapattinam district has the highest positivity rate of 16.7.

Collector T. G. Vinay says the district administration has been conducting 3,000 to 4,000 tests everyday since mid-July due to rise in cases. “We have been tracking Urban Primary Health Centres, walk-ins at Government Rajaji Hospital, nursing homes in peri-urban areas and medical stores where people buy drugs over the counter to check the number of persons who could display symptoms,” he said.

Door-to-door fever surveillance has helped the administration to decide where to hold fever camps. “Though we are not testing at the borders, we are going to hit 3,000-test mark to ensure that our positivity rate is low,” he said.