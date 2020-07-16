267 test positive in Madurai district

Madurai

16 July 2020 21:11 IST

A total of 267 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Thursday taking the total number to 7,597. The number of active cases was 2,929. A total of 679 persons were discharged from private and government hospitals on Thursday.

A total of five deaths were recorded on Thursday taking the toll to 134. While three deaths were recorded in private hospitals, two were in Government Rajaji Hospital. All the five deaths were of persons with co-morbidities.

The number of positive cases continues to go up in Virudhunagar district with 175 fresh cases and two deaths on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases stood at 2,749. With 61 persons discharged out of a total of 1,065, the district has 1,660 active patients in various hospitals. The toll went up to 24 after a 75-year-old man, admitted to a private hospital on July 10, died on Wednesday due to respiratory failure and viral pneumonia.

Another patient, a 49-year-old man died at the Government Rajaji Hospital on July 14 due to co-morbidities and COVID-19.

Thoothukudi recorded 171 cases – one of them imported – which took the number of total infections to 2,940 and the active cases to 1,707. A total of 84 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district on Thursday.

Kanniyakumari, which added 146 more cases, has 1,264 active cases against the total of 1,891. Sixteen patients were discharged from hospitals.

In Tirunelveli, 130 fresh cases – all indigenous – took the district’s tally to 2,228 and the number of active cases to 1,148. A total of 101 persons were discharged. After two constables of Mukkoodal police station tested positive for COVID-19, the station was closed for disinfection.

Tenkasi reported 20 fresh cases, which pushed up its tally to 859 and the number of active cases to 531.

A total of 91 persons tested positive in Ramanathapuram district taking the tally to 2,167. The state medical bulletin stated that 54 people were discharged from hospitals.

There were 78 new cases of in Theni district with 49 men, 29 women and three children from Andipatti (5), Bodinayakkanur (19), Chinnamanur (10), Cumbum (11) Periyakulam (23), Theni (8) and Uthamapalayam (2). A total of 681 samples were taken and 103 people were discharged on Thursday. There were two deaths reported from Uthamapalayam and Theni Municipality.

Dindigul district had 127 fresh cases taking the total to 1,193. There were eight discharges. The cases were from Dindigul Corporation limits, Natham, Batlagundu, Vedasandur, among other areas.

With 85 new cases reported in Sivaganga district, the total went up to 1,188. There were 22 discharges from hospitals, according to the state medical bulletin. A total of 482 samples were lifted from the public.