Positive cases on the rise

Madurai

11 July 2020 21:38 IST

56-year-old Armed Reserve Police Inspector dies in Tirunelveli

A total of 277 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Saturday taking the overall tally of cases to 5,757. A total of 553 people were discharged from various COVID-19 facilities in the district. The count of active cases was 3,843 and 10 deaths were recorded taking the toll to 111. One of the patients died without any co-morbidities. Out of the 277 cases, 276 were indigenous.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district registered 94 new positive cases that took the total number of cases to 1833. However, with 43 patients getting discharged (total 827), the number of active cases stood at 994. However, a 77-year-old man with Diabetes Mellitus and systemic hypertension, admitted on July 3, in a private medical college with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing, died on Friday morning due to COVID-19 pneumonia/respiratory failure. With this, the total number of deaths has risen to 12.

Theni

The district saw 119 fresh cases taking the tally to 1,614 from 1,495. After treatment, 48 people were discharged today. According to a press release, there were 66 men, 46 women and seven children. There were 531 samples taken today and Cumbum continued to witness high number with 33 testing positive today out of 119. There were two deaths in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Dindigul

The district, which reported steep numbers initially during March end and beginning of April among the 10 districts in south TN, has slipped from third position to ninth position bringing a sigh of relief among the COVID-19 warriors. On Saturday, the district saw six fresh cases and 56 people were discharged.

Ramanathapuram

In the district, 83 persons tested positive taking the total positive cases to 1774. Forty two persons were discharged.

Sivaganga

There were 66 new cases taking the total positive cases to 786. A total of 645 samples were taken. Karaikudi had 21 fresh cases, Sivaganga Town: 17 and other towns such as Tirupathur, Manamadurai, Devakottai too had fresh cases. There were 47 discharges from the hospital.

Tirunelveli

Southern districts, while witnessing five COVID-19- related deaths including the demise of 56-year-old Armed Reserve Police Inspector, added 453 positive cases on Saturday with Thoothukudi continuing to lead with 175 fresh cases.

Of the 175 cases in Thoothukudi, 174 were indigenous patients and the fresh infections took the total number of cases to 2,124 and active cases to 1,096. The district also witnessed three COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday taking the total number of deaths in the district to 11.

Kanniyakumari again registered a major surge on Saturday with 133 cases that took the total number of infections to 1,203 and active cases to 741. As one more COVID-19 positive patient died on Saturday, the total number of deaths in the district moved to five.

Tirunelveli district that added 80 new cases witnessed the death of Armed Reserve Police Inspector Sadhu Chidambaram, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here. After taking the body to his native place at Srivaikundam, the Social Democratic Party of India cadres buried the mortal remains with police paying a gun salute.

His 35-year-old son-in-law had succumbed to the viral infection only ten days ago, sources in the police said.

The district now has 815 active cases even as the total number of infections stood at 1,629.

Tenkasi, after a brief lull, recorded 65 fresh cases including 61 indigenous cases on Saturday which took the total number of cases to 665 and active cases to 365.