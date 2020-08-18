Positive cases continue to rise in Kanniyakumari

A total of 77 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Tuesday. The total number of cases rose to 12,955. The number of persons discharged were 147. There are a total of 1,057 active cases as on date. The total number of discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities are 11,571. A total of three deaths were recorded in the district, raising the death toll to 327.

Virudhunagar

district recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, the lowest in the last one month. The previous lowest was reported on August 5 with 67 cases. With this, the total number of cases increased to 11,455. As 159 patients got discharged on Tuesday (10,380 till date), the number of active cases came down to 916. With death of one patient, a man aged 65 years, on Sunday, the toll rose to 159.

Theni

Theni has 295 fresh cases with which the tally moved to 10,484. There were 446 people discharged from the hospital on a single day, according to the State medical bulletin.

Dindigul

Dindigul had 153 new cases and the tally went up to 5,063. The hospitals discharged 96 people after treatment.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram saw 49 fresh cases and the tally went up to 4,113. The number of people discharged was 55 and the total discharged number stood at 3,528.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga district had 55 fresh cases and the tally rose to 3,478. The number of discharges stood at 54.

Southern districts

Even as the number of fresh infections in Thoothukudi district is showing a decline, the number of new cases getting reported from Kanniyakumari is on the rise.

As Kanniyakumari added 147 more new cases on Tuesday, the number of total infections touched 7,846 and the hospitals in the district now have 1,495 active cases. Another disturbing factor is that the district witnessed the death of seven COVID-19 patients that took the total number of fatality to 126.

In Thoothukudi, the total number of infections so far has touched 10,108 after 68 more new cases were added on Tuesday. After 217 patients were discharged, the district, which has so far lost 90 patients to the viral infection, has 872 active cases.

Tirunelveli recorded 119 new cases that took the tally to 7,743 and the number of active cases to 1,348 after 151 cases were discharged. After losing two more patients to COVID-19, the district has so far witnessed the death of 130 patients.

Tenkasi’s tally touched 4,146 and the number of active cases stood at 1,173 as 93 more cases were recorded on Tuesday. The district also lost two more patients to the viral infection taking the fatality to 74 even as 120 patients were discharged from the hospitals.