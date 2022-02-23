‘Porunai Nellai Book Fair 2022’ to be held in Palayamkottai from March 18

TIRUNELVELI

The much-awaited 10-day ‘Porunai Nellai Book Fair 2022’ will be organized by the district administration at VOC Ground, Palayamkottai between March 18 and 27.

In association with the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the district administration organizes the event, the fifth in this series, which will highlight the ancientness and uniqueness of Tamirabharani, the lifeline of southern districts, besides showcasing books from a range of topics for sale with 10% discount.

Releasing the book fair logo contest notification at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, District Collector V. Vishnu said the event was being organized to tell the younger generation about the famous writers and Sahitya Akademi winners of this region and to encourage and revive the waning reading habits among them. Since the Tamirabharani had been the cradle of ancient civilization, the event had been christened as ‘Porunai Nellai Book Fair 2022’ and hence would highlight the ancient civilization of Tamirabharani.

More than 100 publishers would participate and exhibit several lakhs of books on a range of topics. Moreover, stalls highlighting the ancientness of Tamirabharani, the need for protecting the river from getting polluted, the need for playing everyone’s role in tackling the impacts of climatic changes etc. would be set-up.

Experts drawn from various parts of Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring States would speak in the seminars organized at the venue on different topics.

Training on traditional handicrafts would be given to the students visiting the book fair apart from organizing cultural and literary competitions, interaction with leading writers, entrepreneurs and sportsmen etc. Students of visual communication would be trained on digital movie making.

Apart from this, the State Government’s welfare schemes would be explained to the public.

Performance by the folk artistes and the lectures by experts would be the major attraction and the visitors could enjoy the traditional food to be served in the food court at the venue during the book fair.

“Since the book fair should be conducted with the active participation of the public, especially the students, they are invited to participate in the contest for designing the logo of the book fair with the themes ‘Clean Tamirabharani, the pride of Tirunelveli’, ‘Books’ and ‘Excellence of Reading’” Mr. Vishnu said.

The logo can be designed as pencil drawing, painting or computer-aided drawing and sent to ‘nellaibookfair2022@gmail.com’ before March 2.

The best logo would be selected for the ‘Porunai Nellai Book Fair 2022’, the Collector said, adding that details on events to be organized during the book fair can be had from www.nellaibookfair.in.

District Revenue Officer A. Perumal was present.