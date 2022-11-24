Porunai Literary Festival to be held for two days

November 24, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu flagging off an awareness rally in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu flagged off the ‘Porunai Literary Festival’ awareness rally at VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai on Thursday as a range of events and competitions are to be organised in connection with the festival to be held on November 26 and 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it would be held at Centenary Hall, Nehruji Auditorium, West Fort Entrance, VOC Stadium, and PPL Marriage Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Over 750 students from five schools participated in the awareness rally in which the students dressed like natives of the five lands described in ancient Tamil literature staged cultural events. They reached the VOC Stadium again after traversing Government Siddha Medical College, Maedai Police Station and St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul, Tirunelveli MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Mayor P.M. Saravanan were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US