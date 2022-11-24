Porunai Literary Festival to be held for two days

November 24, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu flagged off the ‘Porunai Literary Festival’ awareness rally at VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai on Thursday as a range of events and competitions are to be organised in connection with the festival to be held on November 26 and 27.

He said it would be held at Centenary Hall, Nehruji Auditorium, West Fort Entrance, VOC Stadium, and PPL Marriage Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Over 750 students from five schools participated in the awareness rally in which the students dressed like natives of the five lands described in ancient Tamil literature staged cultural events. They reached the VOC Stadium again after traversing Government Siddha Medical College, Maedai Police Station and St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul, Tirunelveli MLA M. Abdul Wahab and Mayor P.M. Saravanan were present.