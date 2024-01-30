‘Porunai Literary Festival’ begins at Palayamkottai

January 30, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Ahead of the 11-day Nellai Book Fair-2024, which will start at the trade centre in Tirunelveli on February 3, the ‘Porunai Literary Festival’ began at Palayamkottai on Tuesday. Fifty-five writers, including Sahitya Akademi Award winners and young writers, are expected to participate in the festival..

Inaugurating the event at Nehru Auditorium, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the festival was being held to take the art, culture and literary works of Tamils to the younger generation. It was being conducted in Tirunelveli for the second consecutive year after similar events held in Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Madurai received a roaring response from the public. At the maiden event held last year, 169 writers from different areas participated and interacted with the participants.

Tirunelveli district, with its ancient civilisation, was known better in the literary world as it had produced 21 Sahitya Akademi award winners in the past. Ancient Tamil literature had a lot of information on the civilisation of Keezhadi, Sivakalai, Aditchanallur, Korkai, among other places.

As the younger generation was being encouraged to read and write about Tamil art, culture and civilisation, the ‘Youth Literary Festival’ was also being held along with the literary fete to give due space for their literary works.

“We have planned to organise 15 sessions today and tomorrow [Tuesday and Wednesday] in which great writers are participating to give lectures and also to interact with the participants. The younger generation’s interaction with veteran writers will give them a much needed exposure on writing essays, short stories, verses etc.,” Mr. Appavu said.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the district administration contacted students of polytechnics, engineering, arts and science and medical colleges in four southern districts and formed a ‘Readers Circle’ for organising literary meetings and competitions. As a culmination, the ‘Youth Literary Festival’ was being organised to give space for the younger generation to showcase their talent in writing.

Recalling the contribution of Subramania Bharathi, Puthumaipiththan, Tho. Paramasivan and other writers from Tirunelveli region, Dr. Karthikeyan appealed to the participants to make use of their interaction with veteran writers so that the experience would sharpen their writings.

Writer Ponneelan, 84, said the younger generation should draw inspiration from Bharathi to excel in their writings.

Over 500 students from various schools and colleges, and writers participated in the inaugural session featured by folk arts, dances and music. Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Pa. Moorthy, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and others participated in the inaugural session.