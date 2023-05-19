ADVERTISEMENT

Portraits of senior advocates unveiled at Madurai District Court

May 19, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja addressing a gathering at Madurai District Court on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday unveiled the portrait of three senior advocates on the Madurai District Court premises.

A cloakroom for the advocates was also inaugurated on the court premises. Speaking on the occasion, Acting Chief Justice Raja said that the senior advocates P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan, A. Malaichamy and A. Hafisha had left behind a legacy and were examples to the advocates.

Recollecting his days as a law student in Madurai, he said that he visited the Madurai District Court to watch the court proceedings. He said that he had heard from the advocates and also saw how humble Palanivel Rajan was.

He said that he had read about Hafisha and the advocates referred to her as a dynamic personality. Speaking about Malaichamy, the ACJ said that Malaichamy followed the ideology of Ambedkar, Periyar and Karl Marx and fought for the cause of the downtrodden.

He urged the advocates to constantly keep learning through court proceedings and visiting the court library. Advocates should have clarity and come thoroughly prepared to the court. They should work hard and be prepared to learn as they will have to deal with different kinds of cases. They should also have a good memory, he said. There is no retirement in the legal profession, the ACJ said.

The family members of the senior advocates were present at the event. Judicial officers, advocates and other court staff participated in the event. The Madurai Bar Association placed a request for a canteen on the court premises. They said that advocates and litigants had to cross the busy road to go to the restaurants. A canteen on the court premises would benefit them, they said.

